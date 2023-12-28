Popcaan Drops Surprised Mixtape “Best Mood” Feat. Vybz Kartel, Fivio Foreign & More

Popcaan delivers a surprise mixtape for his Unruly fans for the holidays.

The St. Thomas native released Best Mood mixtape on December 27 following a successful staging of his Unruly Fest in his home parish. The show came to an unfortunate end when police shut down the event early in the morning, claiming that the show was over the allotted time. However, Popcaan later shared his permit, disputing that the show was over the time.

The Unruly Boss has now moved on from his beef with police in the district and turned his attention to music. Best Mood saw guest appearances from Vybz Kartel, Fivio Foreign, Chronic Law, Shane O, T.W.O., and Vory. The 15-track project features some previously released songs as well as plenty new music.

The single “Tequila Shots” was released earlier this year with Fivio Foreign, Vybz Kartel, and Chronic Law featuring on the single. Popcaan also released the opening track “Heavy” a few weeks ago.

Popcaan’s producer, Travisynad, says the project packs a lot of fun music for the holiday season. “Bagga fun music fi the holidays & di ladies ALL NEW,” he wrote on IG. “Give thanks for trusting me with this project @popcaanmusic, appreciate it! mek sure unu listen the little transitions.”

Best Mood is the follow-up to his 2020 mixtape, Fixtape. Popcaan also released an album earlier this year, Great Is He, which received great reviews from both fans and critics alike. Nevertheless, the album missed out on a Grammy nod, as the reggae genre dominates the upcoming list of albums for Best Reggae Album.

Popcaan has long been an advocate for projects in dancehall, which has traditionally been a singles-driven genre. The “Hot Skull” deejay urged more dancehall artists to release albums to be more in line with the rest of the world and how music lovers consume music globally. It appears several artists are taking the initiative, as dancehall saw a lot of albums and EPs released this year.

Best Mood tracklist

1. Heavy

2. This week

3. Always welcomed

4. Freaky gyal

5. Wildin – feat. Vow

6. Nyash power

7. Beretta – feat. T.W.O

8. Mad head – feat. Shane-o

9. Gun necessary

10. Best mood

11. Work, set it

12. My hunny

13. Tequila shots – feat. Fivio foreign, vybz kartel, chronic law

14. Save energy

15. Life is real

The mixtape is now available on all platforms