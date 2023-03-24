Popcaan Readies ‘Great Is He’ Deluxe With 8 New Tracks

Dancehall artist Popcaan has revealed that he is dropping a deluxe album follow-up to his latest project, Great Is He, released earlier this year.

The artist announced on Friday as he shared that the first single for the song is available and the date. “#GreatisHe Deluxe Ready, March 31st. 1st single ‘Bend it over’ available on all streaming platforms now,” he wrote on Instagram. The deluxe features eight new tracks, which are “Millionz,” “With You,” “Bend It Over,” “No Expectations,” “Celebrate” featuring Black Sherif, “Barbie Dolly,” “Light One,” and “Greatness.”

Popcaan held two massive launch parties for the album with one in Kingston and one in the United Kingdom that saw a bunch of celebrities showing out including Gigs, Wale, Kardinal Official and Jorja Smith.

Unruly fans expressed excitement at the addition to the project.

“Respect enuh Bredda … album a di year with a deluxe version with 8 more chune,” one fan wrote. “Album too fire a deluxe is def needed,” another fan said.

“Respect enuh Bredda … album a di year with a deluxe version with eight more chune. This one gonna hit heavy heavy,” another fan said.

Great Is He was released on January 27th, 2023, with 17 tracks with just enough collaborations sprinkled in featuring artists like Drake, Toni-Ann Singh, and Afrobeats artist Burna Boy.

The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart selling 3,200 album-equivalent units, and Popcaan is set to go on tour to promote the album. The artist also recently announced the European leg of his GIHE album tour.

The 13-date tour will see the artist performing in Tilburg, Netherlands, on May 12th, Brussels, Belgium, on May 13th, Zurich, Switzerland, on May 16th, Stockholm, Sweden, on May 18th, Oslo, Norway, on May 20th, Copenhagen, Denmark on May 21st, Berlin on May 23rd and Frankfurt on May 24th before culminating in Madrid, Spain on May 25.