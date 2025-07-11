Leon Bailey Speak Out Amid Rumored Leaked Explicit Video

Leon Bailey temporarily deactivated his Instagram and X/Twitter accounts following rumors of an alleged leaked video making the rounds.

The Jamaican Reggae Boyz and Aston Villa winger became a trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, this week after an anonymous account shared a video allegedly showing the baller exposing himself and getting it in with a woman who is not his current partner.

There are also some alleged messages exchanged on Snapchat between the baller and a woman. While Leon Bailey has not addressed the alleged video directly, he responded to a skit shared on Instagram.

“Leon Bailey come yah deh mek we reason,” the comedian wrote in the caption. Bailey responded in the comments, saying “Dawg easy yah f**kry man eno [crying laughing emoji].”

Leon Bailey and his partner, Stephanie Hope, appear to be handling the drama pretty well. The Aston Villa forward shared a clip of himself on vacation with Hope and their son with family on his Instagram Story. The couple has been celebrating their son’s birthday this week. Hope has not spoken on the alleged video circulating online.

In the meantime, Leon Bailey has had a rocky season with Aston Villa this season as the club finished 6th in the English Premier League table, missing out on a spot in the next Champions League season. Villa did earn a spot in the upcoming Europa League group stage. Manager Unai Emery admitted that Bailey was having a bad season, with his dip in form also due to injuries.

Leon Bailey is also linked to a move to Saudi Arabia for a reported £25 million, which is approximately US$34 million. There are reports that Saudi Pro League club Neom SC was interested in signing the Jamaican winger and that Aston Villa was open to selling.

Bailey is set to join the Reggae Boyz camp in September for the final round of their FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. He will be crucial for Jamaica’s campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.