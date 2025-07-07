Kodak Black Calls NBA YoungBoy’s ‘MASA’ Album “Straight Trash”

Kodak Black hurled a few disses towards NBA YoungBoy, calling his new album, MASA, garbage.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and the Florida rapper have always had a complicated relationship, but Kodak Black is taking their revived feud to a new level in his recent rant. YB released his new album, Make America Slime Again, last Friday, dropping six new songs to mark July 4th.

Kodak Black has since heard the album and shared his feelings about it on his Instagram Live. “I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that,” Yak said. “And I like YoungBoy music but that sh** a** tho.”

Some fans immediately theorized that Kodak Black was beefing with NBA YoungBoy over his ex-girlfriend Mellow Rackz, but Yak denies that she is behind the feud. However, he didn’t deny that there’s some tension between them behind the scenes.

Kodak also questioned whether or not NBA YoungBoy released the 6-track project to gain his attention, telling his fans that he is hyped and will respond with real music. “Lil bro, you just turned me up! I’m finna drop this gas,” the Pompano Beach rapper said.

As is the norm with his recent videos, it was hard to make out everything he was saying, and Kodak looked a bit rough, prompting fans to question if he is okay. He responded, saying he is perfectly fine and that folks should expect a response from him in new music. Yak added that this is the second time that YoungBoy is dating one of the women he previously dated.

Still, some fans aren’t taking the beef too seriously, given Kodak’s recent erratic behavior on social media. Some fans stop short of calling it a PR stunt for the two rappers to gain more attention for their music. Nevertheless, Yak remains adamant that YB deliberately picks on him to get his attention, and he will respond promptly.

NBA YoungBoy released MASA on July 4th with much fanfare. However, his fans had mixed reactions to the project, with some folks pointing out a noticeable difference in the sound of his new music. The Baton Rouge rapper might also have a collaboration in the works with Young Thug.