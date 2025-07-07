Alkaline Silence Haters With Electrifying Performance At ‘New Rules’ Jamaica

Alkaline shows out for his fans at his grand return to performing in Jamaica with his annual event, New Rules Festival.

The dancehall veteran and his production team have been building the momentum leading up to the show at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium last weekend. Alkaline performed in front of a sold-out crowd crammed inside the venue, a testament to his star power in the Jamaican music scene.

Leading up to the show, there were some chatters online about Alkaline’s command of the stage and whether or not his popularity in dancehall had dwindled in recent years. However, his performance was a fitting response to his critics.

Some patrons told Urban Islandz that the Vendetta leader delivered more than they expected at the show. “Who say Alkaline can’t perform? Still the baddest in dancehall man what a show nice,” one concertgoer told us. “Worth every penny we spent Alka should try and keep this every year in Jamaica too long of a gap in between shows.”

The show was the first New Rules Festival in three years in Jamaica, and judging from the packed crowd, the deejay has not lost a step. The Trelawny stadium lit up with cellphone lights and loud cheers as the Manhimself hit the stage to deliver several of his biggest hits from his vast catalog. This also marks the first time that Alkaline is bringing the show the Western Jamaica after previous stagings in Kingston.

Alkaline had some special guest artists, including Tifa, Intense, Armani, Silk Boss, and Munga Honorable. Vendetta fans thoroughly enjoyed the performances of the night. Alkaline previously performed in Canada and Florida as he pushes his New Rules Festival globally.