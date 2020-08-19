Popcaan’s “FIXTAPE” Earns Him 2nd Top 10 Album On Billboard This Year

Popcaan has a lot to celebrate after his new album FIXTAPE emerged on the Billboard 200 and Reggae Albums chart this week.

The dancehall star should be enjoying the raving success that is his new album with his second entry on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart this year alone. Popcaan’s FIXTAPE debuted at No. 2 on the tally for the week ending August 22, 2020.

Though Popcaan did not successfully dethrone Bob Marley from the No. 1 spot on the chart, he did outperform the late icon on the iTunes Top Reggae Albums chart, earning the No. 1 rank on the platform when the project first came out. The title also premiered at No. 94 on the Billboard 200 chart, which ranks the most popular albums and EPs across all genres.

FIXTAPE is replete with bangers and has some special guest stars, including Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and more. One of the titles from the album that features the aforementioned Canadian artists called “Twist & Turn” topped the iTunes Top Reggae Songs chart as well. That track even made it onto former president of the United States, Barack Obama’s 2020 summer playlist.

Popcaan’s chart performance is thanks to the excessive streaming numbers plus his album selling 686 equivalent units in its first week. Some fans have pointed out the fact that the OVO-signed dancehall artist had a better debut than his former mentor Vybz Kartel when the incarcerated deejay dropped his last album in June. To be fair, Kartel peaked at No. 2 on the tally before in 2016. This year both he and Buju Banton released their albums on the same date and debuted on the Billboard chart in the sixth and second positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bob Marley’s album Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers has been at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for all of 2020, marking its 32nd consecutive week on the chart this frame. Sometimes it seems that earning a No. 2 record on the coveted chart is the best any artist could hope for with Marley’s towering dominance over the ranking. This is Popcaan’s fourth No. 2 on the chart.

FIXTAPE follows 2019’s Vanquish, which was Popcaan’s first official release under OVO Sound. It has already outperformed all of the deejay’s previous albums by debuting in the top 100 of the prestigious Top Albums chart.