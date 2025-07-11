Baby Cham Links With Stephen & Damian Marley On “Hustling In My Blood”

Baby Cham connects with Marley brothers, Stephen and Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley, for a new hustle anthem, “Hustling In My Blood.”

The dancehall legend has been teasing the song for the past few weeks, and fans now have the final cut, which was released on Friday (July 11) with an accompanying music video. The conscious single was produced by The FaNaTiX and Baby Cham, while the cut was directed by Jay Lenz and filmed in the streets of Jamaica.

“Hustling In My Blood” is a track off Baby Cham’s upcoming third studio album, Sherlock, due on July 25. The project, which will be released under Cham’s Lawless Army Music imprint, will feature guest appearances from Bounty Killer, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, and more, with production from Dave Kelly and The FaNaTiX.

Baby Cham released his debut album, Wow… The Story, in 2000, under Dave Kelly’s Madhouse Records. The project spawned hits like “Many Many,” “Funny Man,” “Boom Tune,” and “Babylon Bwoy.”

Six years later, Cham released his sophomore album, Ghetto Story, under Atlantic Records and Madhouse. The album features huge hits like “Vitamin S,” “Boom Boom,” featuring Rihanna, and “Ghetto Story,” which Alicia Keys and Akon both released remixes for. The album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard US Reggae Albums chart and peaked at No. 5 on the US Top Rap Albums.

Sherlock marks Baby Cham’s first solo studio album in almost two decades.