Diddy Gets Another Win In Court Amid Attorneys Push For Earlier Sentencing

Diddy scores another major victory in court after a judge dismissed an accuser’s rape allegation against him.

The Bad Boy Records founder’s legal team is pushing to move his sentencing to an earlier date than what the judge set. The news comes following a stunning not guilty verdict in a federal court for the rap mogul on serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

In case you’re wondering, why might Diddy still get prison time? He was found guilty on two lesser charges of transportation for prostitution, which could see him spend a couple of months behind bars. Nevertheless, it has been almost a year since he was arrested in September last year and has not been able to secure a bond. This means that he will be credited for time served in his sentencing.

Judge Arun Subramanian set Diddy’s sentencing for October 3, 2025. However, his defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, filed documents in court on Tuesday, asking the judge to move his sentencing up to September 22, according to a screenshot shared by reporter Nancy Dillon. The judge is yet to rule on the request.

In the meantime, Diddy and his legal team are celebrating another legal win after a judge sided with the billionaire mogul and dismissed portions of a civil suit against him. A New York judge, Judge Leslie A. Stroth, ruled to dismiss some of the allegations filed in a lawsuit by April Lampros, who claimed that the rapper allegedly forced her to have sex with him back in the 1990s.

According to Billboard, the judge ruled that the statute of limitations has expired and thus she can’t sue Diddy for the claim. The attorney representing April Lampros, Tyrone Blackburn, had filed the lawsuit against Diddy, citing New York City’s Gender Motivated Violence Act in hopes it would go around the issue of the statute of limitations. However, the judge disagrees and ruled in favor of the billionaire mogul.

Lampros and her attorney are pursuing a case against Diddy, alleging that he forcibly kissed and groped her in the early 2000s, although she did not specify a date, which raises more questions.

Diddy’s attorney has since responded to the new development, stating that the allegations are false. “Importantly, this ruling was made at the pleading stage, and no evidence on the surviving claim has been submitted to the court,” his attorneys said. “Mr. Combs has not yet had an opportunity to contest those false allegations, and the court’s decision thus does not address their truth.”

In the meantime, Diddy is back behind bars after the judge denied him bond following the mixed verdict.