Chrisean Rock Video With Son In A Smoke Shop Sparks Outrage

Chrisean Rock is catching some heat over a video of her and her son in a smoke shop in the early morning hours.

The Baddies reality star made headlines this week for her beef with her sister Tesehki and falling out with R&B singer Kehlani. Now she is getting backlash for his parenting. While this is not the first time that she is coming under fire for her child, some fans appear to be now urging authorities to step in.

The clip shows Chrisean Rock donning a Bob Marley T-shirt with what appears to be a hookah on a table. Another image appears to show her holding something resembling a blunt in one hand. The clip also shows her son, Chrisean Jesus, in a stroller with a bottle. One fan on social media pointed it that it was around midnight in the morning.

“Why does she have him out so late and in a smoke shop..am I the only person who thinks that weird guess so,” one fan commented on the clip on Livebitez. Another commenter wrote, “But Chrisean is clearly the one exposing her son to the this AGAIN. Babies should be Home comfortable or outside doing things kids like to do she says she has money and making all this money he should have a babysitter to watch him while you go to a smoke shop this isn’t a environment for a little baby at all babies shouldn’t just be everywhere.”

Fans have since sent a message to the smoke shop demanding answers about why the baby was in the shop late in the night. The smoke shop’s Instagram admin said that no one was smoking while the baby was inside. They also claimed that she didn’t have the baby in the shop.

Blueface recently criticized Chrisean Rock for her parenting while he serves time behind bars.

In the meantime, Chrisean has remained mute about the backlash, but she addressed her falling out with Kehlani, alleging that the R&B singer confessed to her that she dated Blueface. Kehlani responded, saying that her story is false.