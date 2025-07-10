Stefon Diggs Addresses Crude Rumors About Cardi B Breakup Over Her BBL

Stefon Diggs has broken his silence about rumors of a split with Cardi B, months after they went public with their relationship.

Cardi B has already debunked the rumors when she shared a video of herself and her boyfriend working out together in the gym. The Bronx rapper is dealing with a lot of drama right now with her estranged husband, Offset, which makes the Stefon Diggs breakup rumors all the more concerning for her.

Last weekend, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper suddenly scrubbed photos of her and her NFL baller boo from her Instagram, fueling breakup rumors. However, the rumors didn’t stop there as some social media gossip pages started circulating a rumor claiming that Stefon Diggs broke up with her because of her BBL smell. The rumors couldn’t be further from the truth as Diggs took timeout from his busy schedule to debunk it.

The breakup rumors quickly caught Offset’s attention, who went on Instagram Live within hours of hearing the news and began trolling Cardi B. “You can’t get rid of me, I’m like CANCER,” he said in the clip.

Diggs commented “Cap” on one of the posts on Instagram on Thursday, letting his fans know the rumors are not true. Cardi B hasn’t responded to that rumor specifically, and instead focused on her daughter Kulture’s birthday.

Although it’s unclear why Cardi B deleted her Instagram photos of herself and Stefon Diggs, there are rumors that the pair wanted to keep a low profile regarding their relationship. There are also rumors that Cardi deleted the photos as a PR stunt for her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week in Paris earlier this week. The rapper stunned during her first appearance wearing a futuristic outfit and a live crow on her hand.

In the meantime, Cardi B has been busy in the studio readying her new album, Am I The Drama? The project is set for release in September and has reportedly sold over 1.5 million copies ahead of its release. There are no other details available about the project, like tracklist and guest features.

Although Cardi B’s gym video and Stefon Diggs’ comment “cap” is not enough to confirm or deny them breaking up, it remains to be seen how they handle the public scrutiny of their relationship.