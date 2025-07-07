Offset Laughs At Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors After She Deleted Photos

Offset is seemingly laughing at Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ alleged breakup following her latest move on Instagram.

Cardi B fueled rumors of the breakup on Sunday when fans suddenly noticed that she deleted her photos with Stefon Diggs from her Instagram page. Fans started theorizing that the pair had called it quits months after going public with their romance.

The Bronx rapper and the NFL baller were first linked together last year summer while she was pregnant with her third child for estranged husband Offset. The former Migos rapper also alleged that Cardi B hooked up with another man while she was pregnant, fueling rumors that the unnamed man was Stefon Diggs.

Last month, Cardi posted several photos of herself and Diggs on a yacht in Miami as the two vacationed together. They were also spotted in Europe, with the “Money” rapper shared a video telling her followers that her boyfriend rented out an entire castle for them to stay in, making her feel like a real-life princess.

While she didn’t announce any breakup, deleting the photos abruptly could be a sign of trouble in paradise. Her baby daddy, Offset, is also having a field day with the news as he went on Instagram Live shortly after the rumors started.

“You can’t get rid of me, I’m like CANCER,” Offset said in the video while laughing. To be clear, neither Cardi nor Diggs has confirmed a breakup; this is purely social media speculation. Perhaps Offset fell victim to what fans on social media are running with, since this plays right into his narrative that the relationship was a PR stunt.

OFFSET just went LIVE throwing SHADE at Stefon Diggs for taking Cardi B BACK ''You can't get rid of me, I'm like CANCER" ?? pic.twitter.com/4Btb1LNbz0 — Dubs? (@onlydubsX) July 7, 2025

In the meantime, Cardi B shuts down Paris Fashion Week on Monday (July 7) when she hit the red carpet wearing a futuristic outfit while being accompanied by a crow. The scene looked like an image straight out of a gothic novel as she posed for the cameras.

lmfaoo Cardi B telling paparazzi to quiet down so they won’t upset the crow? pic.twitter.com/KirIMxgUXV — ? (@BardisMedia) July 7, 2025

Cardi B is currently rolling out her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, due for release in September. The project has reportedly already sold over 1.5 million copies ahead of its official release.