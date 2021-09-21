NBA YoungBoy’s GF Jazlyn Mychelle Reportedly Gave Birth To His 8th Child

YouTuber Jazlyn Mychelle has reportedly given birth to NBA YoungBoy’s 8th child.

As fans continue to wait for NBA YoungBoy’s new album, Sincerely, Kentrell, which is expected to drop on September 24th, the rapper has continued to stay in the spotlight. The 21-year-old rapper confirmed the news of his eighth child through a letter posted on his manager’s Instagram page on Friday (May 14).

“I really just want to be there when my daughter [is born] I want to be in the same house as her while she [grows] up [I] never had that experience,” he wrote.

The letter got even more emotional as YoungBoy Never Broke Again apologized for his past actions towards his girlfriend and asked her not to leave.

Fans did not seem phased by this confession, almost instead expecting it as NBA YoungBoy has a history of being with several women. The rapper has, in the past, welcomed four babies by different women within one year. He proudly claims his six biological kids and a seventh that he acknowledged paternity.

Jazlyn, 19, shared the news of her bun in the oven when she posted a picture on her Instagram page, sporting a stringed baby pink dress as she cradled her baby bump, showing the influencer in an advanced stage of pregnancy. Fans think that she posted the picture to get back at Yaya Mayweather rather than confirming the news with her supporters.

In a since-deleted post on her IG story, Yaya later replied, “Girl Bye,” with a laughing emoji, displaying she found the attempt to shut her down almost comical.

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle were first romantically linked back in the summer of 2020, but the pair only made it official in late December 2020. The brewing relationship between the two confused many as people thought that the rapper was still in a relationship with Yaya.

The relationship was almost destined to bring drama as YoungBoy’s long list of past lovers continuously threw shade at the two. In the January of 2021, one of YoungBoy’s ex, Jania Meshell, took to Twitter to share a relationship meme which could almost suggest that YoungBoy was not happy in his relationship with Jazlyn as he is still in love with Jania. Jazlyn was not having it, though, and replied with a simple, “Bae said she could never,” followed by a laughing emoji. However, she later claimed that the post wasn’t intentional as she didn’t see the names attached to the picture.

The tweet led to a heated exchange between the two, and it is still unclear whether they even squashed their beef up to this day.

Another piece of the ongoing drama unfolded when Yaya Mayweather wore a ring resembling a wedding ring. She claimed to be his main girl, referring to the rapper as her fiancé. She gave birth to YoungBoy’s son Kentrell Gaulden Jr. in January 2021.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested and charged by the FBI in Los Angeles on drug and firearm charges. Following his arrest, Jazlyn tweeted a heartbroken emoji, seemingly responding to the news.

Congrats to NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn on the birth of their baby!