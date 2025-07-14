Drake Says Performing With Vybz Kartel For The First Time ‘Still doesn’t feel real’

Drake performed with Vybz Kartel for the first time in his career, a moment he says still feels surreal.

Vybz Kartel returned to London for his first performance in 20 years for a 90-minute set at last weekend’s Wireless Festival. Drake headlines the show for three consecutive nights, bringing out a slew of big names, including Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, 21 Savage, Skepta, Central Cee, Burna Boy, and Popcaan.

The highlight of the show was when Vybz Kartel graced the stage and the sold-out crowd erupted in chants of Worl’Boss. “Today, I really wanted to pay my respect to the performers,” the Canadian rapper said. “Bringing the Worl’Boss home to London after 20 years, making sure that he got time to headline his set.”

During his hour and thirty minutes set, Vybz Kartel went through some of his biggest hits with help from his longtime collaborators, Popcaan and Spice. The pair performed their smash hit, “Romping Shop,” while Kartel shared a heartwarming moment on stage with Popcaan and Drake.

“This made heart so happy yesterday like fi real real @vybzkartel @spiceofficial,” Popcaan wrote.

Drake shared a few photos of himself with Vybz Kartel, Popcaan, and Central Cee, while reflecting on the historic moment. “Still doesn’t feel real,” the Toronto rapper wrote. “Wurl Boss and me aka Baby Gaza on stage it’s a lifestyle moment.” Poppy reacted to what Drizzy said, writing, “It was ordained by the almighty.”

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel has two big shows coming up in London at The O2 on September 4th and 5th as he passes through town with his The Worl’Boss Tour. Sources inside the dancehall legend’s camp told Urban Islandz that fans can expect a full set and special guest artists on the lineup.

Kartel will also be performing in Manchester and Birmingham in September. As is the case with all of Kartel’s concerts, tickets are selling out fast.

Drake is getting ready to release his new album, ICEMAN, due sometime in 2025. The OVO rapper released his latest song, “What Did I Miss,” this month, marking the first single of the highly anticipated project. Dancehall fans are hoping for a collaboration with Vybz Kartel on the album.