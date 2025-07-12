Biggie Smalls’ Son CJ Linked To Troubling Alleged Diddy Assault

The Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, son CJ Wallace, is being accused of facilitating a Diddy assault, a new lawsuit alleges.

The number of civil cases in the courts against Diddy keeps growing even after his mixed verdict in his federal criminal trial earlier this month. The Bad Boy Records founder was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, but guilty of transportation for prostitution.

One would think that the not guilty verdict on the two most serious charges would deter some of his accusers from bringing civil cases against him in court, but it appears to be doing the opposite. According to TMZ, a man identified only as John Doe filed a new lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of allegedly masturbating in front of him.

John Doe claimed that Diddy jerked off into a shirt belonging to the late Notorious B.I.G. and then threw the shirt on another man’s lap, causing semen to get all over him. The man also launched a bunch of other sexual accusations against the billionaire mogul.

John is now claiming that Biggie’s son, CJ Wallace, was among a group of men who acted as henchmen for Diddy in 2020. He alleges that CJ and the men lured him to a Revolt TV location in a vehicle belonging to Combs Corporation. John claimed that he was led to a room where Diddy was waiting. In his court document, he claimed that the men held his head while the rap mogul attempted to put his genitals into his mouth.

John added that the mogul threatened to terminate him from working for Bad Boy as punishment. He alleges that they took a photo of the incident to humiliate him. He said the incident traumatized him even while the men, who included an entrepreneur named Willie Mack, were driving him home. John Doe is asking for unspecified damages from the rap mogul.

CJ Wallace nor The Notorious B.I.G.’s estate has not responded to the allegation. However, Diddy’s legal team calls the allegations false and says he will not back down and will fight back against the lawsuits.

Diddy’s sentencing date is set for October 3. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years for each of the two charges for which he was found guilty.