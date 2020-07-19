NBA YoungBoy Hit The Studio With His New Boo Jazlyn Amid Yaya Mayweather Split

NBA YoungBoy is cooking in the studio and his new boo is by his side.

NBA Youngboy is completely over his previous ‘wife’ Yaya Mayweather, and we have a fresh set of feet/toes pics to prove it. The mystery light skinned feet dressed up with sweats, and white nail polish have been creating quite a buzz ever since a video of them being rubbed all over the rapper’s face found its way to The Shade Room.

The mystery has now been solved, and now we know that the appendages belong to none other than the 18-year-old Youtuber Jazlyn Mychelle. Her Youtube account currently boasts over 51,538 views with 2.33K subscribers. The core content focuses on how Jazz goes about her daily tasks, which include applying makeup, cooking shrimp etouffee, and styling her lovely head of hair.

It seems Youngboy’s decision to give social media a break was actually heavily supported by his new babe. She shared a sweet update on Kentrell during his social hiatus, to let her over 67.1k Instagram followers know that he was coming along nicely.

“Update: I feel Kentrell has been living life in a different way without being on social media. In a way that make him feel stress free, live life more, and be with love ones. To watch him and be with him is the best part,” she wrote before sharing a heart emoji and closing the open letter, “P.S From him- “hello.”

While we are unsure if Jazz supported NBA’s return to the gram, it seems she is more than prepared to ride with him through any storm. In the latest photo shared on her Instagram Story, she captures the rapper with his eyes closed, presumably meditating on what he’s going to deliver on a new track. Not to worry, her feet are perched on his leg, subtracting all negativity for his life.

Could this mean that we will be hearing a lot more love songs from the Baton Rouge talent? After all, he is known for proudly wearing his heart on his sleeve.