Drake Says Best Lyricists Are From London, Speak On UK Rappers Vs US Rappers,

Drake says the best lyricists in the world are from London as he weighs in on the UK Rappers Vs US Rappers debate.

Drake has had a storied history with UK rap, so it’s no surprise he is strongly backing the MCs from London. He has previously collaborated with the likes of Skepta, Jorja Smith, and Central Cee. He also produced the hit TV show Top Boy.

Earlier this week, Skepta ignited a heated debate on social media over which country has the best rappers, after stating that UK rappers are better lyricists than the rappers in the US. He also dropped a diss track aimed at Joyner Lucas called “Friendly Fire.” The Toronto rapper paid homage to his UK counterparts during his set at Wireless Festival, which he headlined all three nights.

“The best lyricists in the world — mark my words — I don’t care what nobody says,” Drizzy told the crowd. “Nobody can out rap London — nobody. No disrespect to America. No disrespect to my country. But, nobody can out rap London rappers. This is the best, this is the highest level. This is what I aspire to be.”

Drake then proceeded to bring out his partner in rhyme, Skepta, who delivered a well-received performance. So far, Joyner Lucas is the only American rapper who has accepted Skepta’s UK rappers versus US rappers challenge. He also name-dropped A$AP Rocky, who is an adversary of Drake, but Rihanna’s baby daddy has yet to respond. Certainly, Drizzy would hope that Rocky responds so he could inject a few bars in the feud, although he is from Canada.

Drake received mixed reactions from fans after the clip of his statement started making the rounds. Fans appear divided along country lines, with UK fans agreeing with the OVO rapper and US fans invoking Kendrick Lamar.

“Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole would wash any UK rapper and Drake combine, man stop with this capping,” one fan said as another chimed in, “Smh not him taking shot at every rapper that came b4 him. The delulu is strong.”

One UK fan said, ” Y’all just haven’t been listening to UK rap these are some of the illest lyricist in the game.”