NBA Youngboy Arrested In LA After Fleeing From Cops, Tracked Down By K-9

Baton Rogue’s national treasure, rapper NBA Youngboy, is currently in police custody following a drama-filled Monday, (March 22).

The rapper’s apprehension came as a result of him allegedly trying to evade federal agents and the LAPD, who were in hot pursuit over an outstanding warrant. According to the police reports, the FBI and LAPD spotted the rapper’s car and attempted to pull him over. The rapper, who is known for spitting tracks on the 2019 track “Bandit,” apparently stopped his motor vehicle then tried to get away on foot.

Law enforcement deployed their special search tactics when they brought in K-9 teams to helo locate the rapper and to prevent him from fleeing. He was later captured and is currently in FBI custody.

NBA YoungBoy‘s arrest stems from a federal investigation linked to his arrest in September 2020, involving drugs and firearm-related charges, TMZ reported. Police responded to a report which stated that a group of people was spotted showing off weapons during the taping of a music video. Sixteen people were reportedly arrested in that police bust.

Apart from the weapons, marijuana and hydrocodone were also found at the location in question. However, a rep for NBA YoungBoy said none of the items belonged to him. Since the rapper is a convicted felon, under federal and state law, he is strictly forbidden from possessing a firearm. There were no firearm charges laid against the rapper in that instance, and he was later released on a $75,000 bond.

This story is still developing on his latest run-in with the law.