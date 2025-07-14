21 Savage Trolls Young Thug With Unflattering Photo

While other rappers are beefing, 21 Savage and Young Thug are taking some friendly shots at each other, leaving their fans in stitches.

The two Atlanta rappers appear to be making light of the numerous beefs happening in hip-hop currently. Young Thug shared a photo of 21 Savage posted up with Taylor Swift, and another photo of the “Knife Talk” rapper showing off his pearly white teeth.

21 Savage returned the favor, but he wasn’t so nice about it, not even close. He shared a throwback photo of Thugger with not-so-pleasant teeth. “It’s been,” he captioned the photo with Sam Cooke’s classic single, “A Change Is Gonna Come,” providing a fitting soundtrack.

Some fans quickly reacted to the digital roast with some folks suggesting that Savage might’ve taken things a bit too far. “Savage violated but he been a fan IDK if this is friendly fire or a real beef anymore cuz that photo smh,” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “21 better watch his back bruh then again he know Thug can’t move like dat no more.”

Jokes aside, Young Thug and 21 Savage have been friends for years and have no known beef to our knowledge. This appears to be friendly fire as the two rappers might just be poking fun at the current state of hip-hop with numerous rappers beefing.

21 Savage performed with his longtime friend and collaborator Drake at the Wireless Festival in the UK last weekend. 21 joined Drake on stage with other artists like Latto, Central Cee, Vybz Kartel, Popcaan, Sexyy Red, and Skepta.

Young Thug is getting ready to release his new album, UY Scutti, which is due sometime in 2025. This will mark his first project since pleading guilty in the YSL Rico case in Atlanta last November. Thugger has already released the first single, “Money on Money,” off the project in April.