NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama Yaya Mayweather Flashes Huge Diamond Ring On IG

NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama flashes a huge diamond ring on the Gram in a post and quick delete.

Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of the famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, took to social media about a week ago to announce that she had given birth to her first child. As customary with most celebs, her over 1.3 Million Instagram followers got a glimpse of the newborn’s “wittle” feet before all is revealed. While fans are still awaiting full images, it seems mom is already bouncing back.

Iyanna is showing that she is once again ready to steal a few hearts after she shared a snatched image of herself from her walk-in closet. The images also included a few sweet lines from Miquel’s “Simple Things.”

“She said, I don’t want a model / I don’t want a movie star / You don’t have to win the lotto / I want you to win my heart / She said I just want someone to,” Miguel sings.

In a now-deleted upload to her IG Story, she shared an image of the massive 30-carat diamond ring she received from her dad for her 18th birthday. Yaya based the image with a few lines from Future’s track “Rich $ex,” which is the perfect compliment for the rock dangling off her wedding ring finger. Fans are immediately speculating that the lyrics and image are her attempts at attracting the attention of the father of her child, the rapper NBA Youngboy. The rapper’s name and branding were just about everywhere at the planned baby shower held last year, yet, he was not physically present.

A few months ago, Floyd Mayweather confirmed that his daughter was indeed pregnant and lamented that her happiness is the only thing that matters to him while seemingly shading the Baton Rouge Spitter.

“I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best,” Mayweather told Hollywood Unlocked. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother is happy. But, what I try not to do is get in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, you know what, it’s between her and her better half.”

Yaya has not yet shared the baby’s name, and neither has she shared a specific gender. There is indeed unconfirmed chatter around social media that she gave birth to a lovely baby boy. NBA Youngboy’s social media accounts are still inactive. Therefore, fans are unsure if he has already reached out to Yaya or maybe even provided a ‘push present.’