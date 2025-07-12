Leon Bailey and Stephanie Hope Shows United Front Amid Leaked Video

Leon Bailey and his partner Stephanie Hope show the world that they are still going strong following an embarrassing leaked video.

The Aston Villa winger was a trending topic on social media this week after a video surfaced allegedly showing him getting it in with a woman who appears to not be his partner. The footage left his supporters stunned and gave his critics ammunition to call him out.

Despite the mixed reactions from Jamaicans at home and the diaspora, one thing is certain: Leon Bailey is not losing any sleep over it. While he has not directly addressed the video, the Reggae Boyz forward shared his reaction in the comments of a comedy skit about the drama.

You can always count on Jamaicans to make light of any situation, and Bailey was no different. “Dawg easy yah f**kry man eno [crying laughing emoji],” he wrote in the comments.

Leon Bailey had briefly deactivated his Instagram account shortly after news of the video broke, but he has since returned to Instagram, sharing videos and photos as he celebrates his son’s birthday with his partner. The couple and their two sons are currently on vacation in Jamaica in the off-season before the start of the 2025-2026 English Premier League season.

Leon Bailey and his partner Stephanie Hope with a little message for y'all pic.twitter.com/zWtSL0pxLQ — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) July 12, 2025

In one clip shared on his Instagram Story, Bailey shows himself and Stephanie Hope sitting in a lounge with another female. The baller captured them singing the lyrics to Dexta Daps’ single “Forever,” which was playing in the club. “Me nah leave you (No), Me a f*** you forever and ever (And ever),” was the line from the song’s hook playing.

Leon Bailey also shared several photos of himself with Hope and their son taking a stroll, having lunch together, and even playing in the pool. “Grateful,” he wrote as he reflected on happier times with his partner and young sons.