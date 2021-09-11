NBA YoungBoy’s ‘Sincerely, Kentrell’ Album Gets Release Date In New Visual

The release date for NBA YoungBoy’s new album, “Sincerely, Kentrell,” was revealed in his new “Life Support” visual.

On (Friday) August 10, DJ Akademiks took to his Instagram to announce the release date for NBA YoungBoy‘s new album, “Sincerely, Kentrell”. Upon the announcement, fans were shocked and hesitant to believe the sudden news. The post also displayed the cover art for the new album, and Kentrell could be seen in a recording studio with one of his sons.

“New #nbayoungboy called “Sincerely Kentrell” slated to drop 9/24,” AK captioned the post.

Those fans who are in disbelief can rest assured and accept the news confidently as YoungBoy himself confirmed the announcement in the description box of his newest release, “Life Support,” which dropped yesterday. “‘Sincerely, Kentrell’ Available 9/24,” it read.

NBA YoungBoy’s Instagram account was also recently reactivated, and news spread like wildfire by his fans all over social media. Although the rapper didn’t post anything new, fans flooded his old posts, posting thousands upon thousands of comments in the first few minutes.

Over his career, the rapper has created a die-hard fan base with his sense of realism throughout his music. He is known for voicing his ongoing frustrations with the industry, taking his daily accounts of his life and struggles, and turning them into gut-wrenching, beautiful lyrics. His raw and soulful flow, along with his relatable lyrics, are aspects that have contributed significantly to his career. On the other hand, the twenty-one-year-old rapper has also had his share of legal troubles and seemingly endless controversies with former lovers. While the artiste is still locked up behind bars for now and the foreseeable future, it hasn’t stopped him from gifting his supporters with new music.

His upcoming album was originally set to drop on May 7, but following the Baton Rouge rapper’s recent arrest, it was officially postponed to a further date.

Fans have been anxiously waiting on the album, already dubbing it as the album of the year. The stakes have been raised high, following the release of albums by many top artistes just this month alone, such as Drake, Baby Keem, and Lil Nas X.

When it comes to the collabs, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has always been selective with star features. He is more influenced to let his rhythm take over as he fully expresses himself putting his whole soul into whatever he creates rather than packing the album with multiple celeb features.

Therefore, fans have somewhat begun to paint a picture of what they think the album will look like, highlighting the fact that there are many artistic approaches that the rapper could take in terms of expression.

Nonetheless, fans and supporters alike have continued to be hopeful that the rapper would soon emerge as a free man, and they revel in the announcement that his new album will be here shortly.