Drake’s Affiliate Top5 Stabbed In Neck In London, UK Rapper Ratlin Reacts

Drake’s affiliate rapper Top5 is recovering from stab wounds he received in a melee in London this past weekend.

The Canadian rapper is counting himself lucky to survive what appears to be an attempt on his life amid an online feud with UK rapper Ratlin. Top5, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was in London to see his friend Drake perform at Wireless Festival.

However, he might be regretting attending the event following what unfolded in the aftermath. Multiple sources online say that Top5 was in high spirits while interacting with fans in the streets when things went south. A masked man reportedly ran up and stabbed the rapper in the neck and leg.

Some eyewitnesses reported that gang members surrounded the rapper’s car and proceeded to damage the vehicle in an attempt to get to him. The Sun shared a video showing what appears to be a group of men stomping on a Mercedes-Benz sedan in which Top5 was traveling in as another vehicle blocked the car. The footage shows some of the men standing on the hood of the luxury car while stomping on the windscreen, leaving cracks in it.

Minutes after the melee started, the Mercedes-Benz was seen speeding away from the scene to get away from the roughly dozen men, as some onlookers stood in disbelief.

Moments later, news surfaced that Top5 was stabbed in the incident and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was admitted. Sources say the rapper appears to have non-life-threatening injuries to his neck and leg.

In the meantime, UK rapper Ratlin reacted to the incident in a comment on Instagram. Ratlin wrote, “Police bwoy bout call 911 [crying laughing emojis],” seemingly suggesting that Top5 was the one who called police.

Cops have since confirmed that they received a call at approximately 12:15 a.m. London time, about a stabbing incident in Springpark Drive.

Drake or Top5 has yet to react to the stabbing. Top is a staunch defender of Drake and often goes after other rappers on social media in defense of the OVO chief. In the meantime, Drizzy had to rush through his set on Sunday evening due to London’s 9:30 p.m. curfew.