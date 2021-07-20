DaBaby Reacts To DaniLeigh’s Pregnancy Photos Amid Rumors He’s The Father

DaBaby played it cool as he reacted to Dani Leigh’s pregnancy announcement.

It has been speculated for months that Def Jam singer DaniLeigh is pregnant. Though she tried to maintain her privacy for as long as she could, she finally announced on Instagram when she shared photos from her pregnancy shoot in the Dominican Republic.

The singer caught the attention of fans back in March at a meet-and-greet in LA, where they first noticed that she was growing rounder in the midriff area. They immediately assumed that DaBaby was the father even though the controversial couple had split the month before. DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s breakup followed some horrible publicity for the Def Jam singer after she caused an uproar online for her song titled “Yellow Bone,” which is said to promote colorism.

During the whole debacle, Dani first addressed the rumors with a sarcastic response, followed by what many believed was an insincere apology. After being on the receiving end of further bashing, the singer eventually apologized to those she offended with the song and defended herself against colorism using DaBaby, her “chocolate man,” as a main argument since she was dating the rapper at the time.

While the couple officially called it quits in February, which Dani made publicly known with an Instagram Story post declaring it, fans were certain that the rapper was the father of her baby when they first started suspecting her pregnancy. Since March, when the speculation started, the singer had tried to hide the pregnancy while in public and in her social media posts with creative angles and baggy clothing, but it did not stop fans from perpetuating the speculations in her comments.

DaBaby has now reacted to DaniLeigh, finally revealing that she is, in fact, expecting. Upon seeing the reel from the pregnancy shoot posted on the singer’s Instagram, DaBaby refrained from commenting to give away too much, but he did double-tap the post. In the eyes of some fans, liking the picture is at least indicative that DaBaby was in the know, but many still assume that he is not only aware but responsible. The timing of their relationship and of when Dani apparently began to arouse suspicion seemed to be too convenient to some fans.

It was also alleged that DaBaby may have gotten the mother of his son pregnant around the same time. While this remains unconfirmed, fans are already running with the theory as a possible reason for the breakup. DaniLeigh and DaBaby first sparked romance rumors in March 2020, and at the time, the singer received major backlash for going back and forth with the rapper’s baby’s mom on social media. Throughout the relationship, the two continued to be at odds and seemed to constantly throw shade at each other while fans told the singer that the rapper would never stop dealing with his child’s mother and encouraged her to walk away.

If the rumors are true, it would come as no surprise considering all the drama that has long surrounded their relationship, that after their split, neither Dani nor DaBaby have said anything about expecting a child together. The singer seemed to had wait for as long as possible to confirm the whispers, so it is believed that she is now late in her pregnancy and is expected to have her first child soon. It’s only a matter of time before fans get the satisfaction of knowing how on point their detective work really is.