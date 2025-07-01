Veteran dancehall producer Calibud has died following a battle with cancer.

The Jamaican music veteran, whose given name is Sheldon Stewart, passed away on Monday (June 30), in New York, sources confirmed with Urban Islandz. Calibud is a well known figure in the Jamaican music space with numerous productions under his belt, including a songs with QQ, Sanchez, Warrior King, and Alaine.

Calibud, who is the stepson of the late Bobby Digital, grew up in Waterhouse where he got his first taste of music as a teenager at King Jammy recording studio.

“I grew up in Waterhouse, lived there until age 13 which was around King Jammy,” he said in a 2017 interview with the Star. “The first song I observed being recorded was a song by Cocoa Tea and Johnny P but at the time the excitement came from hearing a song buil’ and being able to talk about it before it release.”

Reggae and dancehall fans have been paying tribute to the late music producer since news of his passing broke. “Sad day for reggae RIP Calibud you were a talented engineer and producer,” one fan said.