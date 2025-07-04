Nelly Reveals His Favorite Ashanti Love Song From 2000s Era

Nelly shares his favorite Ashanti song, and it’s one of her 2000s classics that is also a fan favorite.

Nelly and Ashanti have dropped some bops in the 2000s era of hip-hop and R&B long before they even became an item. Their respective discographies are filled with hits that are still in heavy rotation to date. The pair is currently on a press run promoting their new Peacock reality TV show, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together.

During one of their recent rankings for Cocoa Butter, the St. Louis rapper shared his favorite Ashanti song between “Baby” and “Foolish,” both of which were massive hits. Nelly had a hard time choosing between the two bops, but eventually settled on “Baby,” being his favorite.

“I’m a Scorpio man, so I stick to what I know and love and that’s ‘Baby,’” the rapper said. “I love ‘Baby.’ That’s one of my favorite Ashanti records.”

Nelly also cracked his wife up when he mentioned her music video for “Rain On Me” with Larenz Tate, being one of his favorites since it reminds him of a period in their relationship. “‘Rain on Me’ was at a different time in our relationship,” Nelly said. “We gon’ slide ‘Rain on Me’ along like that and stick with ‘Baby.’”

“Baby” was featured on Ashanti’s 2002 debut album. The track is the third song on the project and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also samples Scarface’s “Mary Jane.”

Nelly also praised Ashanti’s collaborator and labelmate, Ja Rule, for collaborations like “Mesmerize” and “Always On Time.” He called them great songs, but stuck to his decision on choosing “Baby” as his favorite.

Nelly and Ashanti welcomed their first child together last year after rekindling their relationship in 2023. They previously started dating in 2003 before breaking up a decade later in 2013. It would be another decade before they found themselves back together. The couple got married in Missouri in December 2023 in a low-key wedding ceremony.