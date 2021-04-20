DaniLeigh Reportedly Pregnancy For DaBaby Amid Video Of Her Baby Bump

Danileigh is reportedly pregnant for her ex-boyfriend DaBaby amid a new video.

“Dominican Mami” singer DaniLeigh gives fans new mommy vibes after a recent video of her chowing down some food surfaces online. Naturally, fans have already begun to assume that her unconfirmed pregnancy is with the only man she has been linked to in the past few months, non-other than her 2020 fling DaBaby.

The two connected on “Levi High” and went on to spend much of the early parts of the quarantine together. They would go on to make their relationship official much later in the year, this after DaBaby dillydallied between her and his baby mother MeMe. The rapper would also welcome a brand new baby girl in the year. However, it’s still unclear just how that affected his relationship with his “Yellow Bone” princess.

Sadly, the two called it quits following the release of Dani’s controversial track in which she explains that “Yellow bone that’s what he wants (What he wants, what he wants).” The singer faced severe backlash from fans who bashed her for what many considered were “colorist” statements. It’s no wonder she has since taken a break from social media to allow the dust to settle, but that has not stopped her from continuing to make headlines.

Throughout the first verse of her “Yellow Bone” track, the Dominican singer also explained, “When he shoots, he don’t miss,” presumably also about DaBaby. Fans believe that her words have come to pass, and her followers could now be singing one of Wiz Khalifa’s biggest tracks, “Black And Yellow,” as a way to signify their first child together.

These assumptions were made earlier this year, but a recent video of her hanging out with Timbaland and other big wigs in the industry has reignited those pregnancy rumors. Throughout the short clip, Dani is seen sporting an oversized shirt, yet it’s not enough to hide what seems like her protruding midsection. Her comments about sampling food from every inch of the extra-long table have also led fans to assume that she must be eating for herself and a Lil DaBaby.

Neither Dani nor DaBaby have confirmed the arrival of a little one, so it’s still guesswork at this point. Nevertheless, this is one thing time will surely reveal.