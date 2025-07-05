Drake Seemingly Disses Rick Ross On New Song “What Did I Miss?”

Drake is back in battle mode with new drops this weekend. The Canadian rapper took a jab at his longtime foe, Rick Ross, on his new song, “What Did I Miss?”

Drake surprised fans with the new song on Friday night ahead of his forthcoming album, ICEMAN. Drizzy held nothing back and let his feelings be known about his former friends, and especially dropped bars for his biggest rival, Kendrick Lamar.

Drizzy mentioned Rick Ross’ infamous fight with some of the Canadian rapper’s fans at Rozay’s concert in Vancouver last year. He raps, “Yeah, n***as get punched in the face on some TLC s**t, on the dead guys / Some TLC s**t ’cause, my n***a, you gon’ need a chilly ice pack for your left eye.”

Drake has some clever wordplay referencing TLC members Chilli and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, seemingly suggesting that Rick Ross got punched in his left eye and needed to get an ice pack to nurse his wound.

Drake didn’t mention any artists by name on the track, but some fans interpreted other bars as directed at Kendrick Lamar, possibly The Weeknd, and Lebron James.

Drizzy and Rick Ross’ beef goes way back to the era of the Toronto rapper’s beef with Meek Mill in 2015. Despite their well documented feud, the 6 God and Ross have collaborated on several singles over the years including hits like “No New Friends,” “Aston Martin Music,” “Lord Knows,” “Stay Schemin’,” “Gold Roses,” “I’m On One,” and “Money in the Grave.”

In the meantime, Drake recently revealed his next album will be titled ICEMAN. However, not many details are available at the time of this publication. There is no release date or tracklist available at this time. It’s unclear if this new song, “What Did I Miss?” will be featured on the project. Nevertheless, it does set the time for what’s to come.