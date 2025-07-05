Dancehall Artist Deva Bratt Reportedly Arrested By ICE

Dancehall artist Deva Bratt was reportedly detained in the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE.

If you have been following the news the you would be aware that ICE agents are out in their numbers, arresting and deporting illegal aliens on orders by the Trump administration. Earlier this year, dancehall artist Squash found himself in ICE custody following his arrest for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

This weekend, several videos started making the rounds on social media, allegedly showing Deva Bratt, real name Sheldon Smith, being arrested by ICE officers. In one of the videos posted on Instagram, the artist was seen being taken from the back of a police car. He could be heard telling the arresting officer to calm down as the situation got a bit tense.

According to multiple sources on social media, Bratt was reportedly pulled over by police officers allegedly for not wearing a seat belt. The officer asked him for his identification, and apparently was not satisfied with the response.

The location where the dancehall deejay was taken appears to be an ICE detention center where illegal aliens are processed before being deported. Deva Bratt’s status in the United States is unknown, but the artist has reportedly been in the US for several years.

Deva Bratt is a former member of Vybz Kartel’s Portmore Empire crew before the two had a falling out. He recently shared his feelings about Kartel’s release from prison and released a diss song titled “Homage.” Kartel responded to his diss in an interview with Wayne Marshall earlier this year saying he didn’t know in the early days of former Portmore Empire that Bratt was a “raper.”

Deva Bratt has not yet responded to the reports of his arrest.