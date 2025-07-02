Diddy Denied Bail After Not Guilty Verdict On Racketeering & Sex Trafficking, Sentencing Date Set

Diddy and his attorneys proposed to the judge a $1 million bond package following a not guilty verdict for racketeering and sex trafficking, but guilty on lesser charges.

The verdict in the Diddy trial is sending shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry today after the hip-hop mogul was found not guilty on three of the five charges against him. On Wednesday (June 2), Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found not guilty on racketeering and sex trafficking of Cassie and a woman identified as Jane.

Diddy was found guilty on two charges of transportation for prostitution, for which he could face little to no prison time. However, the racketeering and sex trafficking charges would’ve carried the bigger sentences of up to life in prison. On Tuesday, the jury sent a note to Judge Arun Subramanian stating that they were deadlocked on the charge of racketeering, but had reached a verdict on the other four charges.

The judge sent them home with instructions to continue deliberating, noting that he would not accept a partial verdict.

Despite proposing a $1 million bond package and an emotional appeal from his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy bond and ordered him back in custody. The judge also set an expedited sentencing date for July 8, which means the billionaire mogul will wait around a week to know his fate.

The judge noted that Diddy got violent with the woman identified only as “Jane” in June 2024, shortly after the feds raided several of his homes, including his mansion in Miami. The judge says that the act shows a propensity for violence.

Diddy’s defense lawyer, Agnifilo, argued that he acted in self-defense during the incident with “Jane.” The attorney also appealed to the judge that the Bad Boy Records founder’s children, including his twin daughters, were in court and that they had lost their mother. None of that was enough to sway the judge to grant him bail.

The next step for Diddy’s attorneys is to get the least sentence for him. Prosecutors are arguing that the sentencing guidelines start at 51 months, but his defense attorneys rebut that it is 21 months. The judge will have the final say.