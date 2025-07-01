Halle Bailey Spotted Kissing New Boyfriend In Italy Amid DDG Drama

Halle Bailey is moving on from DDG with a new mystery man. The pair was spotted on a yacht on vacation in Italy this past weekend.

The singer and actress has been going through a bout of drama with her baby daddy, DDG, as the two battle it out in courts and the media over their son, Halo. The two are currently battling it out in court over custody of their son.

Nevertheless, both Halle Bailey and DDG are in Italy after he was granted court permission to travel to Europe to spend time with his son. She was also granted a restraining order against the rapper in May after accusing him of physically attacking her in January of this year while picking up their son. She alleges that the violent attack left her with a chipped tooth and physical bruises.

DDG also shared his side of the story by sharing alleged text messages she sent him. He reportedly obtained a restraining order against her, but the judge granted her temporary sole custody of Halo. Halle is in Italy this summer, filming a movie, and DDG filed a motion to prevent her from bringing their son out of the country.

The judge denied his request, but granted him permission to see his son in Italy under supervised visits. He was also barred from filming and sharing the baby on his social media and Livestreams.

It appears Halle Bailey is putting the drama behind her as she steps out with a new boyfriend. The identity of the man remains a mystery, but he is reportedly a music producer in Kendrick Lamar’s camp.

The actress was spotted on a boat off the coast of Italy, packing on some PDA. The couple shared a kiss before taking a dip in the water for a swim. Theshaderoom shared several photos likely snapped by paparazzi, and the couple evidently did not try to hide their affection.

Fans have shared mixed reactions to the photos, but the majority are praising The Little Mermaid actress for finding love again. “She picked the right time to coincidentally pop out with a new man, go on Ariel and live your best life,” one fan said. Another questioned the time since DDG is also in Italy. “If she’s moved on why make it this difficult for DDG to see his child? Somethings not adding up,” another said.

DDG is reportedly dating India Love.