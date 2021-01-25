DaniLeigh Angers Fans More With Tone-Deaf Apology For Colorism Song “Yellow Bone”

DaniLeigh manages to anger fans even more after issuing an apology over her “Yellow Bone” song.

DaniLeigh is apologizing for her offensive song that promotes colorism. The artist got dragged over the past week for ‘Yellow Bone’ that she said was dedicated to her “light skin babies.” The artist, who is of Dominican heritage, claims to be black but has less than 12% of African genes, according to her Ancestry DNA test. The song, in particular, irked fans as it was interpreted as a diss to one of DaBaby’s baby mothers, who is dark-skinned. DaBaby and DaniLeigh are reportedly in a relationship.

In a video apologizing, she said, “I think people twisted it into thinking, like, I’m trying to bash another woman, another skin tone that was never my intention. I wasn’t brought up like that, I never looked at my skin as a privilege. I never looked at me as ‘I’m better than somebody because of my skin tone,” she said.

Her apology seemed to lack genuineness as she sought to justify her offensive song, “I see brown skin women flaunt their skin all the time in music, why can’t I talk about mine? If you look at me, I’m light- skinned, I’m a yellow bone. In my opinion, that’s just what I am. So, it wasn’t something that I looked at so deeply. Which, I can see why people will take it deeply, so I understand and I’m sorry that I wasn’t sensitive to the topic when I wrote my comment ‘why are you guys taking so personal?’ Because, it can be a personal thing to certain people, because colorist is a real thing so I do get it.”

DaniLeigh also denied being a colorist- someone who perpetuates superiority in the African American community, which is further divisive as it looks down on darker-skinned people and asserts the light skin person as the standard of beauty because they are of a lighter complexion. “…But I’m not that. I’m not a colorist. I’m not a racist. I’m not a racist. I date a whole chocolate man. I have beautiful dark-skinned friends,” she said.

The Def Jam artist was forced to deactivate her Twitter account (which she has since reactivated) as Twitter users dragged her. Her initial reaction to Twitter users being upset by the song was that she was unfazed and that no one can cancel her. However, what seems like an already growing dislike for Dani Leigh because of what many views as an imposter claiming black-ness in order to succeed in music further spiraled as the ‘Yellow Bone- that’s what he wants,’ line was viewed as a nail in the coffin of her already fledgling career.

DaniLeigh, however, says she never saw her skin as a privilege growing up, and she’s sorry she wasn’t sensitive to the topic when she wrote the song. “I’m sorry I offended people, I’m sorry,” she said.

Danileigh made an “apology” video where she wore box braids, spoke in a blaccent, denied understanding colorism or light skin privilege, and said she had “melanated” friends so she couldn’t be racist. Unbelievable lmao pic.twitter.com/oqKSBJuTVF — Mike fuccin you up nigga! (@SuccYuhMadda) January 25, 2021

Danileigh: “ I Don’t See Color” Well how the hell you know you yellow? pic.twitter.com/GQXxOTOgKs — DecaturSummers (@DecaturSummers) January 25, 2021

Dani Leigh is not a yellow bone. She’s a bird. A yellow bird. Big Bird, if you will. pic.twitter.com/7f7mKLXTYk — Ricki Lake (@SmallsRicki) January 25, 2021

I wish cancel cultural really existed because yall need to cancel the f*ck out of Dani Leigh — The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) January 25, 2021

Dani Leigh is giving Karen with this I don’t see color excuse… ? pic.twitter.com/EH16OP3IH0 — Wendy (@WendyNelson621) January 24, 2021