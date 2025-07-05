Stalk Ashley And Dancehall Producer Jaxx Denies Bad Skyla Allegation

Stalk Ashley and dancehall producer Jaxx have denied recent allegations made against them by the mother of rising dancehall star Bad Skyla.

Earlier this week, a video went viral on TikTok showing a woman going off on Stalk Ashley and Jaxx over allegations that they sexually assaulted her daughter, Bad Skyla. The “Narcissistic” singer and the producer have since responded to the damning allegation via a statement from their attorneys.

The artist’s legal representative called the allegation “false, defamatory and without factual foundation. Our clients fully and firmly deny all such allegations.” The attorney also threatened to take legal action against the woman and anyone else re-posting the video.

The video has caused some mixed reactions among dancehall fans on social media, prompting the artist and producer to seek legal guidance in handling the matter. In the clip, the woman who identified herself as Bad Skyla’s mother, alleges that she went a removed her daughter from a dwelling because she was in “bad condition.”

The woman claimed that her daughter, who she says is 19 years old, was forced to engage in sexual activities involving the singjay and the producer. She claimed that they had promised her daughter to give her a big break in dancehall, but instead used her for sex. The woman also claimed that the activities have left her daughter mentally unstable.

The woman also blamed Stalk Ashley and Jaxx for Bad Skyla breaking up with her boyfriend. “Unu make she lef her boyfriend tell her how unu ago buss her…unu mad her,” she alleged in the video.

Ashley and Jaxx have since fired back at the allegations through their lawyer who sent a statement to the media cautioning social media users from sharing the video. “We respectfully caution members of the public, media outlets, and social media users that the reposting, sharing, or republication of such content may constitute separate and actionable instances of defamation, carrying potential legal consequences,” the statement reads.

The statement added, “All legal remedies available to our clients, including those available through the Supreme Court of Jamaica, are under active consideration. Our clients will take all appropriate steps to protect their names, reputations, and professional integrity through lawful means.”

A follow-up video from the woman saw her issuing an apology to Stalk Ashley and the producer, as she admitted that she might’ve jumped to a conclusion. She stated that she now understands that any interactions between her daughter and the two were consensual.