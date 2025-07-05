Travis Scott Gifted Vybz Kartel A Custom ‘JACKBOYS’ Lamborghini

Travis Scott sent custom “JackBoys” Lamborghinis to several artists, including Vybz Kartel, to promote his upcoming project JACKBOYS 2.

The album is the second collaborative effort between Travis Scott and the JackBoys collective after releasing the first one in 2019. To promote the album, Scott sent custom Lamborghini Huracans to some of the artists featured on the project, like Vybz Kartel, Don Toliver, Waka Flocka Flame, Sahbabii, Glorilla, and 21 Savage. All the artists shared videos or photos of themselves with their new cars.

READ MORE: Vybz Kartel and Mavado Officially Bury Gully Gaza Beef, Linkup In Florida With DJ Khaled

The supercars are all in grey, with some of the artists receiving the Spyder (convertible) variation. The whips all have the JACKBOYS logo on the doors and the number two on the hood. Vybz Kartel shared a video of himself donning Scott’s signature collab sneaker with Nike as he shows off his new whip in Florida. He also shared another post of his wife Sidem Ozturk standing beside the Italian supercar outside his Miami mansion. Kartel recently copped a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon and a Range Rover.

JACKBOYS 2 will be released sometime in 2025 under Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records label. The rapper released three songs off the album so far: “4X4” in January, “ILMB” in April, and “FWU” on June 27. “4X4” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the top of the year, marking Scott’s fifth career No. 1 single.

The other artists who are confirmed for guest appearances include GloRilla, Sheck Wes, Wallie, and SoFaygo. The album’s full tracklist is not yet available, nor is an official release date. However, judging from the increased promotion, fans can expect the album to drop sometime this summer. Fans can expect a star-studded lineup for JackBoys 2 with Travis Scott leading the pack to summer glory.

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel is getting ready to hit the stage for SummerJam 2025 in Cologne, Germany. The dancehall icon headlines the festival with artists like Shenseea, Beenie Man, Inner Circle, Alborosie, and Etana.