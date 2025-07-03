Young Thug Sends Message To NBA YoungBoy Sparking Collab Rumors

Young Thug and NBA YoungBoy could be linking up for a collaboration, given that they both have new albums on the way.

The Atlanta rapper recently announced he is in advanced production of his new album UY SCUTI, due sometime this year. On the other hand, NBA YoungBoy just dropped the artwork for his upcoming album, Make America Slime Again, dropping on July 4th.

Both their fan bases are excited for their respective projects, but what fans are mostly talking about now is a video that Thugger shared telling YoungBoy Never Broke Again to hit him up, sparking chatter of a collaboration in the works.

“YB, hit my phone, man,” Thug said in the club that has since gone viral on X. “Aye, somebody tell Top to call me. I need to ask him something. Call my phone, Top.”

If there should be a collaboration, it would likely be on Young Thug’s album, UY SCUTI, since there is no confirmed release date yet. On the other hand, YoungBoy’s album is dropping tomorrow, so we doubt there will be any new material submitted in time for it. Unless YB planned to release a deluxe version at a later date.

Young Thug and NBA YoungBoy previously collaborated on the 2018 song, “Permanent Scar,” featuring Quando Rondo, which was featured on YB’s album, 4Respect 4Freedom 4Loyalty 4WhatImportant. Thugger also makes an appearance on YB’s collab album, Fed Baby’s, with Moneybagg Yo.

While the two rappers aren’t close friends, they have been cordial and supportive of each other’s careers over the years. In 2021, while NBA YoungBoy was dealing with a mountain of legal troubles, Young Thug was one of the rappers advocating for his freedom.

Young Thug just told NBA YoungBoy to call his phone ?? pic.twitter.com/7wTEWNbr0F — Youngboy Snippets (@YoungboySnippet) July 3, 2025

Now that both rappers are free from the confines of a jail cell, they can link up in the studio to record new music. Some fans are urging them to drop a collaborative album. Whether that will happen, only time will tell.