Vybz Kartel Again Being Branded A Police Informant, Kartel Respond

Vybz Kartel is accused of being a police informant, but the deejay is only a victim of slander, and he’s clapping back.

An old newspaper article from six years ago about incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel is being rotated in the media under the guise of “new news,” but it’s ancient history. Fans were shocked when a screenshot of an article making Vybz Kartel out to be an informer started making the rounds on social media today (August 6). The post that showed the contents of the article devoid of the date and title was seemingly planted to mislead the public with old news.

The original article was published by the Jamaica Observer in April 2014. Urban Islandz also covered the story that came out shortly after he was convicted for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams, for which he is now serving life in prison for. The article detailed a member of the constabulary force’s account of Vybz Kartel allegedly providing information that led to the arrest of several men and the discovery of 17 illegal firearms. According to the newspaper’s law enforcement source at the time, the deejay was cooperating with authorities to lobby for a shorter sentence or even his freedom.

It’s more than a half a decade later, but when someone posted the botched article to Instagram, many dancehall vloggers ran with the story that has been revived likely to damage Kartel’s reputation in the streets. However, to set the record straight, the deejay has not recently offered any information to the police, and as we’ve seen anything he may have allegedly given up in the past did not grant him neither freedom nor a reduced sentence. This means there is really no evidence to support the story that the dancehall mogul cooperated with the feds six years ago, either.

Earlier this year in April, Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Azim Palmer, was denied his freedom by the Appellate Court though his attorneys assured that their case was solid. The deejay has vowed to take it to the Privy Council next, which is the highest level of court structure in Jamaica.

Kartel has since respond on Instagram to the rumors in a post that has since been deleted. “First of all dis an old article,” he wrote. “2nd dem bowaz bwoy de know who mi is. So A mus public dem a try impress…. #clans #1dons #wellpowerful #suckumudababylon.”