Jay-Z Fires Back At Man Claiming To Be His Secret Son In New Lawsuit

Jay-Z has responded to a man who claimed to be the rapper’s secret son in a new lawsuit.

The hip-hop mogul has been dealing with the legal drama for years and is now saying that various courts have addressed the matter, but the man keeps returning. The man named Rymir Satterthwaite alleges that Jay-Z, real name Sean Carter, is his biological father and has gone to court to force the rap titan to do a paternity test.

Satterthwaite filed a new lawsuit earlier this year with claims that Hov has been trying to silence him and has been getting favorable treatment in court because of his celebrity status. Jay-Z appears to be at wits’ end with his relentless pursuit to get him to do a paternity test.

“The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected – in multiple other courts, and continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order,” Jay-Z’s legal team said in a court filing, according to Us Weekly.

Jay-Z’s attorneys argued that the 31-year-old man’s new lawsuit is part of a decade-long harassment campaign against the rapper. Hov is also asking the court for more time to properly respond, saying that he had only learned about the new lawsuit a month ago.

“[Jay-Z] will be irreparably prejudiced without additional time to evaluate and prepare his response to the complaint,” the court document reads.

Still, it doesn’t seem like Rymir Satterthwaite is letting up. He is claiming that he lives in fear and has suffered emotional distress and public harassment. He alleges that his car was shot at six times. Rymir claimed that his late mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, slept with Jay-Z in the 1990s, which is his only claim to say that the rapper is his father.

Jay-Z is married to Beyonce and the couple has three children, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter.