Pusha T Has No Empathy For Kanye West Saying He Misses Their Friendship

Pusha T has shared his reaction to Kanye West admitting that he misses their friendship.

Ye has fallout with everyone who used to be in his circle at G.O.O.D. Music, Pusha T is no exception. King Push and Kanye West were once more than just labelmates; they’ve collaborated on numerous songs and done business together, but Ye’s antics in recent years have done nothing but isolate him from the people who used to be in his corner.

Pusha T and Malice, aka the Clipse, recently released their album, Let God Sort Em Out, and have been doing their usual press run to promote the project. In a new interview with Complex, the Virginia rapper responded to Kanye West expressing regrets about their strained relationship.

“I don’t care about that at all,” King Push said about Ye’s comment. It’s evident he wasn’t buying what his former friend was selling and showed no empathy towards the “Heartless” rapper.

Pusha continues, “It’s fine. I’m sure. I would miss me, too. I really would. I’m not in a position to where I can even risk and gamble with the wishy-washiness or the lack of loyalty. I don’t play like that. Why would I ever dive back into that type of scenario? I’m with my brother and Pharrell, come on. I don’t even understand that lack of principles just amongst people you call your brother. I don’t get that. That’s not for me.”

Pusha T mentioned Kanye West on his new song, “Ace Trumpets.” However, Ye has yet to respond to being name-dropped on the song or to what Push said in the interview.

It’s not completely clear what triggered the rift inside the G.O.O.D. Music camp, but speculations are that things started going downhill when Ye rekindled his relationship with Drake in the aftermath of the Canadian rapper’s beef with Pusha T. There are rumors that Kanye was the one who gave Pusha ammunition to go after Drake using his son, who was a secret at the time.

Of course, Drake and Kanye are no longer friends, and now Ye’s friendship with Pusha T appears to be beyond repairing.