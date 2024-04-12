The Weeknd & ASAP Rocky Diss Drake On Future & Metro Boomin Album ‘WSDTY’

Drake is catching all kinds of strays from rappers and singers on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album, We Still Don’t Trust You. The double-disc album features 18 tracks on side one and an additional seven songs on side two.

After Kendrick Lamar fired shots at Drake and J. Cole in the first part of the album We Don’t Trust You, Drizzy is now getting dissed by A$AP Rocky and The Weeknd on the follow-up album. Rihanna’s boyfriend and the OVO rapper have been at odds for the past few years amid rumors that the pop star is at the center of their dislike for each other.

You can recall Drake dating Rihanna on and off for a couple of years before the Bajan singer pulled the plug on their relationship before the story of his son Adonis with Sophie Brussaux surfaced. Brussaux, who is rumored to be a former adult film star, reported having had a fling with A$AP Rocky and a few other male celebrities in the past, and it appears now that the Harlem rapper is confirming the rumors.

“N***as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?/ I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son,” Rocky raps.

Pretty Flacko also took a dig at Drake’s most recent album, For All The Dogs, suggesting that it had a short shelf life. “Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them/ Heard you dropped your latest sh*t/ Funny how it just came and went (Ha ha ha).”

We also can’t blame A$AP Rocky for dissing Drake since the Toronto rapper first took a few shots at him on the single “Another Late Night,” which is also featured on the album For All The Dogs. On the single, Drizzy raps, “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, b**ch, this sh*t get really Rocky/ Damn, what? Dirty how I did him in the Wraith.”

Drake’s reference to “Wraith” in the song seemingly has to do with a Rolls-Royce Wraith, but it’s unclear exactly what happened in the luxury car.

The Weeknd also took a shot at Drake and seemingly his right-hand man, Baka Not Nice, for making TikTok videos. Abel is featured on the single “All To Myself.”

“These n***as always yappin’, yeah/ I promise that I got your back/ Ooh, look at how we movin’, baby/ They could never diss my brothers, baby/ When they got leaks in they operation/ I thank God that I never signed my life away/ And we never do the big talk/ They shooters makin’ TikToks/ Got us laughin’ in the Lambo,” The Weeknd sings while seemingly referencing Drake’s attempt to sign him to OVO in the early days of his career.

Baka Not Nice is signed to Drake’s OVO Sound and is a staunch defender of the OVO brand. He is also very active on TikTok, making videos. Baka also previously had some legal troubles for alleged human trafficking.

Drake has yet to respond to any of the disses from Future and Metro Boomin’s two collaborative albums.