Drake’s Son Adonis Practice His Yoga With His Mama Sophie Brussaux

You’re never too young to start yoga — just ask Drake’s son.

At the tender age of 3, Adonis has begun practicing his downward-facing dog and dolphin poses, along with his mom, Sophie Brussaux. It is not known exactly how long the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper and former adult actress were together, but they concealed Sophie’s pregnancy and Adonis’ existence until it was exposed by Pusha T on his 2018 diss track, “The Story of Adidon”. Drake subsequently confirmed that he was a father on his own album, Scorpion, and has since proudly showed off his son on social media.

The curly-haired child looked adorable as he appeared in his mother’s IG video, stretching out on a blue yoga mat with his face pointed towards the sky. “Yoga Sundays with my baby yogi,” the painter captioned the post in which the pair seem to be following a yoga routine on a tablet.

The little guy turned the big three last month, with Sophie posting a sweet tribute on Insta in which the Grammy Award winner was tagged. “Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labor. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi,” she wrote. Drake also shared photos with his son and a collection of balloons, writing, “Young Stunna.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CHWu1EDF793/?utm_source=ig_embed

As Drake prepares to drop his 6th studio album, he has already expressed his thoughts that it will be disliked. “They hated on Views just like they will [Certified Lover Boy] but it’s music to evolve to,” the 34-year-old wrote in an Instagram comment. The new album is scheduled for release in January 2021.