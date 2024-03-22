Kendrick Lamar Stands On Business, Disses Drake & J. Cole On ‘Like That’

Kendrick Lamar has seemingly declared war against Drake and J. Cole on his new song “Like That,” featured on Metro Boomin and Future’s joint album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, which debuted on Friday (March 22).

The Compton rapper comes out of his usual hibernation to spit some fire on the record and it’s pretty clear where his mind was at when penning the lyrics. Core hip hop fans will know that for the past decade we’ve been debating the Top 5 rappers of our generation and within that Top 5, there is a Top 3 predominantly Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar.

K.Dot is now saying that all this talk about Top 3 is pure fiction since he is currently standing at the top of the rap Mount Rushmore by himself.

“N**gas clickin’ up, but cannot be legit, no ’40 Water,’ tell’ em/ Ah, yeah, huh, yeah, get up with me/ F**k sneak dissin’, first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches,” Lamar raps in a verse taking shots at Drake and J. Cole, whose song “First Person Shooter” is currently one of the hottest rap songs out.

On the For All The Dogs song, J. Cole famously raps, “Love when they argue the hardest emcee/ Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/ We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

It seems Kendrick Lamar took those bars to heart and wasn’t going to let them slide. Drake has not said anything about the little back-and-forth between Cole and Kendrick, but knowing Aubrey, his response is coming on his next track.

Lamar wasn’t finished with those bars since he proceeded to take aim directly at Drake, burying all the Canadian rapper’s dogs, a wordplay on his recent album, For All The Dogs. “Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it’s just big me/ N**ga, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

It’s Drake turn to respond, but some fans are urging him to stay out of the brewing lyrical feud between J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. “Drizzy should stick to his pop stuff and stay out of this one and let Cole and K.Dot go at it for the culture, this would be fire man,” one fan said.

Drake and J. Cole are currently on their joint “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” which started in February, so they will have ample time to discuss their next move regarding Kendrick Lamar’s direct shots.

Someone showed Kendrick this meme and he just lost it pic.twitter.com/OzZ2nZb6oZ — D I M A S (@Milkman__Dead) March 22, 2024

The thing about Kendrick. I think he’s had a contingency plan for them like Fuckin Batman lmao You don’t call for a 2 on 1 without a plan. — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 22, 2024