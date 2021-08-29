Shenseea & London On Da Track Sparks Dating Rumors Spotted Shopping Together

Shenseea is again grappling with dating rumors following a video of her shopping with producer London On Da Track.

Over the weekend, a short clip emerged on social media showing the “Trending Gyal” singer and Summer Walker’s baby daddy shopping in a store at the mall. Shenseea has been spending a lot of time in the States recently as she’s putting in work on her album and performing at several shows, including her appearance at Kanye West’s Donda listening event in Chicago on Thursday night.

Fans and followers of Shenseea can acknowledge that the deejay has a habit of shopping whenever she is overseas. Usually, she is shopping with her co-manager Romeich or with Rvssian. This time it seems fans were taken aback to see her shopping with London On Da Track.

While the talent of London on da Track is hard to deny, many social media users have labeled him as an “industry dude” (or ladies man) and a “deadbeat dad,” after the mothers of his children, including singer Summer Walker, continue to call him out for not taking full responsibility for his kids.

“Summer gonna be mad as hell lmao,” one person commented on the video. Another added, “the fact that females are attracted to men who don’t take care of their responsibility.”

Still, others are adamant that Shenseea would never date London given his ‘reputation’ when it comes to relationships. “Shenseea not dumb,” one person stated simply.

Sources close to the dancehall diva told Urban Islandz that she has been working on new music with London On Da Track. We’re told that he has a heavy hand in the production of her upcoming album.

In June, Shenseea shared pictures of a late-night studio session with London On Da Track on her Instagram story. The producer is also managed by Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, who is now managing Shenseea.

As the “Bad Habit” singer gears up to release her debut album, London on da Track may have contributed to the production of the project.

“Sis new music gonna have some [fire emoji] beats!” one person said.

London on da Track has played a critical role in the production of some of the hottest songs over the last decade. These include “No Stylist” by French Montana and Drake, “My Type” by Saweetie, “Die Young” by Roddy Rich “Positions” by Ariana Grande, and “Lifestyle” by Rich Gang featuring Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug.

So it could only be a good thing if the producer had done some work on Shenseea’s upcoming album.

In addition, Shenseea seems to, unfortunately, be susceptible to these types of rumors in recent months. In early June, rumors propagated that the “Blessed” singer did not only have relations with Drake but was pregnant by him!

She later addressed the rumors labeling them as “foolish.” She further explained why she had been taking a break from social media and music.

She explained that she was still grappling with the loss of her mother, among other things that were pulling her into depression. Shenseea has since pulled herself out of it and has since finished her debut album.

In April of this year, Shenseea also addressed accusations that she and her manager Romeich Major are in a relationship. She made it clear that those accusations are false, and she considers him as a brother.

Shenseea recently released the first single from her album, “Run Run.” She then became the first Jamaican to perform at Rolling Loud Miami and was one of three dancehall artists who performed at Summer Jam 2021 in New York. Most recently, Shenseea was spotted at Kanye West’s third “Donda” listening event, and also her vocals could be heard on the album’s single, “Pure Soul,” with Roddy Ricch.