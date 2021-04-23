Shenseea Shuts Down Romeich Dating Rumors Again, “That’s My Bro”

Shenseea once again says she and Romeich are not in a relationship.

Shenseea is clearing the air on relationship rumors between herself and her manager, Romeich Major. For years, the public had speculated that their close-knit relationship had to be much more than just business and friendship. Some even made fun of the Romeich for always being around the beautiful artiste, referring to him as her ‘bodyguard.’

This closeness, along with a number of cozy pictures and videos, passionate birthday messages, and the ‘father and son’ relationship that Romeich shares with Shenseea’s son, have all led to the conclusion by fans that the two are absolutely dating.

However, according to Shenseea, this is nothing but an outdated rumor which she would like to lay to rest. On her Instagram story on Friday night (April 23), Shenseea responded to a fan who commented on Romiech’s post in which he shared a photo of his newborn daughter, Skye, albeit an emoji hiding her face.

Among the flooded congratulations in the comments, one person remarked, “@romeichentertainment nice…. but did you n @shenseea have a surrogate? Caz I can’t understand how yu 1 suh brite n get pickney outside of the relationship. U are not the first but yu brite bad.”

To this accusation, Shenseea responded, “Can we please move past this rumor now. @Romeichentertainment and I are not in a relationship, that’s my bro, honestly, and that’s my God child. Thanks.”

Both Romeich and Shenseea have denied the rumored relationship in the past, one recent instance being last September in an interview with The Star. Romeich noted that his relationship with ShenYeng is strictly platonic, explaining that, “Unu a go see me round her 24/7 because mi take her from zero to where she is now.”

The dancehall princess, whose real name is Chinsea Lee, has Romeich to thank for her rising music career and lucrative endorsement deals. Alongside her musical success that has made her popular on both the local and international scenes, the “Sure Sure” singer also has several corporate sponsorship deals with Pretty Little Thing, Carib Beer, Pepsi, Boom, and Savage X Fenty.

Now, on her list of attainments and responsibilities is the title of ‘Godmother’ to Romeich’s baby girl. She, along with Romeich, had announced the new role a few weeks ago with excitement and anticipation. The announcement perhaps should have been a wake-up call for fans who believed the two were intimately involved.