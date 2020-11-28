Pregnant Summer Walker Blasts Baby Daddy London On Da Track Calls Him “Bum Ass Ni**a”

A very pregnant Summer Walker is calling her baby daddy London On Da Track a “bum ass ni**a” in a fiery Instagram post.

Summer Walker seems to be done with London On Da Track for good as the two trade scorching jabs at each other Friday night. In Stories posted on Instagram, Summer, who has been dating the hip hop producer and is also pregnant with his child, called her future baby daddy a bum and a b**ch.

“I should really out this bum a** ni**a @londonondatrack. I could really f**k up life…lol but ….I’m not,” she said while adding, “for now, lol, for now ima just take my L,” insinuating that she might do damage to him later on.

In a subsequent post, she added “a whole b**ch.” She went on to blast men for not stepping up and being the men of the household and communities – “black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father.”

She added, “my grandfather lame, my father lame, and dis ni**a male. Lol and I guess the cycle will just continue. I guess ni**as still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some sh*t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. Sh*ts really sad.”

The mega-hit producer has not responded to Summer. However, his behavior doesn’t sound like it’s new or should be news to Summer. He has been accused by the mothers of his children in the past of not taking up the responsibility of being a good father.

The couple has been dating for a year but went through several splits. Fans thought it was over in April for the couple, but they were seen together again, sparking rumors that they had rekindled their relationship.

Last month, she revealed on her @galactawhore Instagram account that she was single. She also insinuated that London did the bare minimum in the relationship.

She posted, “officially single. Eventually you have to give some kind of f**k about yourself. It’s the bare minimum for me.”

She also appears to have regrets dating London posting, “…that’s how it goes when everybody spiritually and mentally undeveloped. Idk wtf I was thinking. Well I guess I’ll just put it all in an album, collect my millions, and be on my marry [sic] way.”

Summer Walker, who appears to be in the last trimester of her pregnancy, only officially confirmed the news last week after posting herself in a snug multi-colored dress with her obvious baby bump with several emojis. This, after she vehemently denied to fans that she was pregnant when they enquired after seeing her stomach appear to grow.

Her pregnancy news was first outed by another one of London’s baby mama – Eboni Ivori, who claimed Summer Walker was pregnant while London had three open cases for child support for his other kids.

But London denied she was pregnant posting in stories – …no b**ch I’m bloated but y’all weird.”

On the other hand, Summer is enjoying her pregnant body. In an Instagram video, she showed off her cute little baby bump as she prepared breakfast with some R&B music playing in the background.

Meanwhile, fans on her feed posts appear to make fun of her and the constant break ups. News of her blasting London On Da Track didn’t seem to affect fans who believed that London was an absentee father in the lives of his children.