50 Cent Seemingly Confirms Starring Role In ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

50 Cent has seemingly confirmed he will be appearing in a starring role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie based off the classic game.

Talks of a Street Fighter reboot has been circulating for the past several months, with several big-name actors being linked to the film. 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, is only the latest celebrity to be linked to the movie.

According to Nexus Point News, the rapper turned TV mogul is being eyed to play the Balrog character in the movie. Balrog is a boxer in the video game who first appeared in “Street Fighter II: The World Warrior” in the early 90s. The character was previously played by the late Michael Clarke Duncan in Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, released in 2009.

50 Cent got word of the news and shared a post of it on his Instagram page. “No Days off, Let’s work all roads lead to Shreveport,” the New York rapper wrote, seemingly confirming the reports he will be appearing in the highly anticipated movie.

His confirmation was enough to get his fans and fans of the video game franchise hyped. There are reports that the movie will be starred by Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns. With news of 50 Cent’s casting, we can expect a star-studded lineup in the leading roles.

50 Cent previously appeared in The Expendables 4 in 2023, rubbing shoulders with Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox, and Jason Statham. His role in Street Fighter would be another big role for him in recent years since becoming a full-time filmmaker.

Over the years, he has starred in films like Righteous Kill, Southpaw, and Get Rich or Die Tryin’, a movie loosely based on his own life story chronicling his rise in rap. 50 Cent also has a bunch of TV show appearances, including in his Power Universe and the popular TV series Escape Plan.

50 Cent also has several TV shows in TV rotation, including Power Book III: Raising Kanan and BMF. He recently announced his plans to expand his film studio to the UK after setting up base in Shreveport, Louisiana.