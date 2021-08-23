Shenseea, Kranium & Mavado Represent Dancehall Well At Summer Jam 2021

Shenseea, Mavado, and Kranium represent dancehall to the fullest at this year’s Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

Summer Jam has long been dubbed as one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the world. The festival’s history sees it bringing the freshest hip-hop acts to the forefront from 1987 through the 1990s to the present day. The event, sponsored by New York-based radio station Hot 97 FM, also regularly features dancehall and reggae acts.

Summer Jam 2021called on female heavyweight Shenseea to deliver her dancehall and brand Jamaica.

Three days after releasing her most recent track titled “Be Good,” Shenseea headed to the Florida-based event to wow her fans. In a recent post by (@Hot97), the singer-songwriter could be seen decked out in a full-body red suit performing her female empowerment song “Shen Yeng Anthem.” The crowd showed great enthusiasm, and Shenseea appears to be in fine form performing her songs in front of her audience.

The artist didn’t forget to stop by her Instagram to share the moment with her fans, “Call me Rubi Rose,” she captioned her post with a wilted flower emoji. The series of posts showed her posing on a chair backstage in her shocking red outfit.

The “Blessed” singer has been busy, as, on Friday (July 23), she also delivered a solid set at the 2021 Rolling Loud festival in Miami. The dancehall artist made quite a remarkable entrance when she emanated on stage from a Jamaican-themed jerk pan, which had been wheeled on set by her co-manager, Romeich Major.

Back in July, Shenseea had announced that she has a new manager joining her team, Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby, a music industry executive, talent manager, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who also manages artists such as; The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha, French Montana, M.I.A., Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla Sign, Brandy, Sabrina Claudio, and Nasri.

Since signing with Sal, Shenseea has been further pushing her career on the international scene. She’s been linking up with artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe Bailey, and Yo Gotti.

Since dropping her debut single in 2016, Shenseea has cemented her place as a forced to be reckoned with in the reggae and dancehall space. Over the past couple of years, ShenYeng saw rapid success thanks to her incredible talent as a singer, songwriter, and brilliant acting skills displayed in her music videos and via her hilarious TikTok videos. Shenseea has since broken countless records, topped local charts, and is now eyeing a higher level of greatness with her upcoming debut studio album.

Her new song “Be Good,” released from her forthcoming album, has received positive feedback from fans who have hailed it as the “bedroom anthem” of the summer.

Mavado also got a chance to perform at Summer Jam 2021. His performance, according to Hot 97, started at 7:13 pm. The short clip shared by the radio station’s IG page captured the American-based deejay performing his hit track “Push Broom” from the Shoot Out Riddim.

Kranium was also seen decked out in black and white while performing his hit song, “Nobody Has To Know. The single was officially released eight years ago for a jolt of excitement when it was remixed with Ty Dolla $ign five years ago. That re-release has since clocked over 100 million streams on Youtube.