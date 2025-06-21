Nicki Minaj Claims Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Is Sabotaging Her In Explosive Rant

Nicki Minaj is seemingly calling out Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, for alleged sabotaging tactics against her.

The New York rapper posted several posts on her X account on Friday (June 20), insinuating that Roc Nation and the people behind the entertainment company are sabotaging her. In one tweet, she urged the NFL to fire “some n***as,” a move fans deduced was an attack on Jay-Z since he heads the entertainment sector of the NFL.

Nicki Minaj also alleges that she and her fans, aka Barbz, have been shadow banned and stalked on social media. Some of her fans chimed in with claims that they have been harassed and blocked from interacting with some of Nicki’s content on her social media channels.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper also claimed that an unnamed party was trying to use “lies & friends in high places” to “tear” her husband, Kenneth Petty, from his family. The couple has a 4-year-old son together. You can recall that Petty spent time in prison for attempted first-degree rape of a then-16-year-old girl. The woman, Jennifer Hough,” also sued Nicki Minaj.

“All sounds so familiar,” she wrote. “Trying to tear a husband away from his wife & family with lies & friends in high places. Yuck. No more distractions.”

Nicki added in another post, “They don’t want you to see what I’m liking. So that feature was demolished. Listening devices. Cameras. Car tags. Pages you don’t follow under the ‘following’ section of X now? Hmmmmmm. Do I get paid for that?”

Nicki Minaj also urged her fans to save all information regarding every time they were suspended or flagged on social media while posting any content about her and to note the platform.

“Years of interring with the way l earn my money. Years of putting ppl in harm’s way. Game over,” she wrote while adding in another post, “Would you continue working in a field where you were maliciously being kept away from your audience while everyone pretends to be mute? #GoofyBleek.”