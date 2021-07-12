Shenseea Leaves Romeich, Announces Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby As New Manager

Shenseea announces her new manager Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby after parting ways with Romeich Major.

The “Blessed” singer made the announcement on Monday evening as she officially confirmed what has been speculations for months now that she is no longer part of the Romeich Entertainment camp. In a post shared on Instagram, Shenseea introduced her new manager Wassim Slaiby.

“#ShenYengz allow me to introduce my new manager…I’m happy to have one with such a dynamic character on my team!” she said before adding, “we’re about to unfold a new chapter! More hard work, more determination but with the same God…LET’s GO XO!”

The post was accompanied by several photos of Shenseea posing with her new manager along with international music producer Rvssian.

Shenseea was the first female artist to be signed by Romeich Entertainment in 2016 when the company’s owner and Shenseea’s former manager Romeich Major announced that the brand, which was based solely on event production, fashion, artist management, and booking, was now going into music production.

At the time of signing with Romeich, Shenseea was just a bottle service girl with a hidden talent. Her first single, “Jiggle,” set the tone for her career as many immediately gravitated to the artiste and her fan base grew.

Speaking about signing Shenseea at the time, Romeich noted that Shenseea was a “full package” artiste as he noted her potential for international stardom.

“Shenseea is bringing the full package to the entertainment industry, so with her talent and work ethic and my promotional prowess, we are definitely a winning team,” he said.

Shenseea also spoke glowingly of the record deal with Romeich Entertainment.

“This union has been more than I could ever have hoped for and I’m just putting in as much work as possible and taking things one day at a time. I fit in everywhere and can perform for anyone… there are no rules in music. I write what I want, don’t stick to one topic … I’m unpredictable, so be on the lookout for Shenseea,” she said at the time.

Since her stint with Romeich Entertainment, Shenseea has grown from being a local artist to now a budding international star with several collaborations under her belt that has no doubt brought some much-needed attention for her brand of music overseas. Now it’s just a matter of time before she breaks into the mainstream American music market.

Despite the change to their professional relationship, Shenseea and Romeich continue to share a good relationship outside of music. The “lighter” singjay recently revealed that she was the Godmother of Romeich’s 5-month-old baby girl Skye Major.

Romeich has long been a father figure to Shenseea’s son Rajeiro who he has referred to as his son. He has even secured corporate endorsement deals for the 5-year-old. However, not too long ago, rumors were spread that Shenseea and Romeich might have been romantically involved leading to his interest and investment in boosting her career as he did.

Among those who have peddled the rumors are several female dancehall artists who bitterly spoke about not receiving the same level of investment in dancehall music.

However, neither Shenseea nor Romeich addressed the rumors as they continued to appear close and share family trips and outings with Shenseea’s son Rajeiro Lee.

For the most part, Romeich has not confirmed the split. It’s the second artist that’s leaving him in months as Shenseea’s split comes following that of Teejay.

In June, Urban Islandz broke the news that Teejay was signed to Solid Agency led by music industry maestro Sharon Burke. He later revealed that his move was to grow his career even though there were rumors spread by his fans that Romeich’s focus on Shenseea had caused Teejay’s career to be stagnant, and he has failed to live up to his potential thus far in spite of churning out hits after hits.

Teejay noted, “well as dem say in a shotta before, you can’t be baby forever enuh, you have to grow up,” the deejay said.

The 27-year-old artist who got his big break at Reggae Sumfest in 2018 noted that he had new goals he wanted to achieve, which called for a move to greater things.

“Every year mi have accomplishment weh mi try fi complete every year…mi have goals weh mi try fi achieve every year in a life so this year mi just try fi achieve a lot of things, just dat mi stay focused pon right now – we haffi move, we haffi graduate, we haffi level up di ting you see mi and just dat mi do right now.”

Meanwhile, Shenseea has been in the United States recording for her debut album. She has not revealed the name of the album or who the possible features are, but she’s been busy on social media as she shares her day-to-day activities, including promos about her upcoming music drop.

It’s expected that her album will feature several genres of music, including a mix of dancehall, rap, and trap, especially as she mingles with the best in the rap and hip hop industry.

Earlier in the month, she shared Stories on her Instagram of herself and producer London On The Track, who’s best known for his hits “Numbers” by Roddy Ricch and Gunna, “Something real” with Chris Brown, “No Flag” featuring Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Offset, “Sneakin” by Drake and 21 Savage and among others. He has also worked heavily on Summer Walker’s albums, even as the pair share a child together.

Shenseea was previously spotted with music manager ‘Sal’ Slaiby and several artists also managed by Slaiby, who could possibly be featured on her upcoming album.

Slaiby is noted as a successful manager in the industry with some big-name artists and producers under his stewardship like Doja Cat, The Weeknd, French Montana, Metro Boomin, London On Da Track, Ty Dolla $ign, Nav, and Swedish House Mafia.

Romeich Major is still managing Ding Dong as the only other major dancehall artists and his first signee left in his camp.