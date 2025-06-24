Alkaline Set To Ignite ‘New Rules’ Jamaica

Alkaline is getting ready to put on a show for his home base fans at the upcoming New Rules Festival.

The dancehall deejay is set to perform in Jamaica for the first time in three years following a successful staging in 2022 in Kingston. This year, New Rules found a new home at the Trelawny Stadium, where the festival will be held for the first time in its history.

Alkaline performed at a sold-out show at the Rebel Night Club in Toronto, Canada, over the weekend, setting the tone for New Rules on July 5 in Jamaica.

“New Rules Canada was an epic event that left fans feeling great,” Alkaline’s manager, Kereena Beckford, said in a press release. “The palpable sense of community and shared joy among the audience — a testament to the emotional connection between Alkaline and his fans — underscored the evening’s significance. The groundwork has been laid for an unforgettable show on July 5. It promises to elevate the tour experience to new heights.”

Alkaline has proven himself as one of the most prolific artists in dancehall over the past decade with a slew of hits. However, he has recently come under criticism from some quarters of dancehall for being an elusive figure in the genre. His publicist, Rickardo Shuzzr, pushed back against critics, saying the artist favors creativity over controversy.

Alkaline also has new music out with a new song, “Heart Scar,” released last week. The Vendetta deejay pays homage to his late father, Earl Ninrod Bartley, who died at age 59 in 2023 after a brief illness.

“Heart Scar” is the third single released by Alkaline so far this year after releasing “Earn Your Way” and “My Choice.”