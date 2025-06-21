Jah Cure Remanded In Dutch Jail Until October Over Interpreter No-Show

Jah Cure has been remanded in a Dutch prison when he appeared in court earlier this week after an interpreter no-show.

The reggae singer was back in court for another hearing as prosecutors in the Netherlands pressed their appeal against his acquittal on attempted murder charges. On Wednesday (June 18), the singer and his attorney appeared in court for a substantive hearing in the matter.

The hearing was to determine if prosecutors could pursue another trial for the singer on an attempted murder charge. However, the court-appointed language interpreter did not show up to court, resulting in an early adjournment. Jah Cure was ordered back into custody until his next hearing date, October 9.

The judge had been hearing witnesses’ testimony for the past few months as prosecutors argued that the singer should be convicted and get a longer prison sentence for attempted murder.

Jah Cure, born Siccature Alcock, is accused of stabbing Dutch concert promoter Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake in 2021 over money owed to him for a performance. Prosecutors played an audio recording in court allegedly of the singer confronting Blake over his unpaid fees and threatening to stab him.

Cure went on trial in 2022 and was acquitted on the attempted murder charge but was convicted of attempted manslaughter. In his ruling, a Dutch judge says the Jamaican singer’s action was not premeditated as claimed by prosecutors.

Jah Cure was sentenced to six years in prison for the conviction, but prosecutors filed an appeal, which saw the singer being held in a pre-trial detention facility in Amsterdam pending the outcome of that matter.

Jah Cure’s attorney also appealed the conviction for attempted manslaughter.