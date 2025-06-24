Lil Baby Hits Out Against Leak After New Song Surface

Lil Baby is disappointed after his new song hit the internet before he was ready to release it.

The Atlanta rapper is the latest artist to deal with song leaks online, an issue that has cost rappers a lot of headaches in the internet era. Although some artists use leaks as part of their PR, for Lil Baby it was nothing short of a nuisance.

The “Close Friends” rapper wrote on X, “Damn yall just gone keep leaking my songs.”

It’s unclear exactly how many songs were leaked, but judging from his fan’s reactions on social media, it was more than a few. Lil Baby has been working on his forthcoming album Dominique since last year. The project was slated for release in February 2025 but was pushed back over production delays.

In March, Baby told his fans that the album would be released in two months, but that deadline too has since passed. If the album gets released this year, it would be his second project for 2025 after releasing his album, WHAM, in January.

Lil Baby previously shared that he put some of the songs he recorded for Dominique on WHAM, which means he had to record new music for the project, adding to the production delay.

“I know my fanbase really want to hear them certain songs,” the rapper shared. He shared that that project was more playful and a gift to his fans at the top of the year. “WHAM is more me on some young n***a sh** — fast cars, girls, jewelry, money. You know, the turnt lifestyle,” he said while appearing on Lil Yachty‘s podcast A Safe Place.

On the other hand, Lil Baby says Dominique is a more serious body of work for his core fans to listen to and witness the new era of his journey in rap. He stated that he would be more open with his fans on the album, stopping short of using the word “vulnerable.”

Lil Baby is currently on the road for a major tour for the album WHAM with friends like NLE Choppa and BigXthaPlug. Later this year, he also plans to tour Europe and Australia.